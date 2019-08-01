Backpack reflectors dropped off to school districts for students

School has not started, but the plan to keep elementary students safe is already in motion.

Bags filled with thousands of backpack reflectors were delivered Thursday to area school corporations.

"It's just another additional tool that we can give to our students to make our bus stops safer," said Brandon Berger, Plymouth School Corporation's director of transportation.

The Plymouth School district will distribute its reflectors during Meet the Teacher Nights next week, as well as on the first day of class.

"I think it provides the satisfaction that we're trying to protect our children in the community," said Pam Borton, branch manager at the 1st Source Bank in Walkerton.

Nearly 7,000 reflectors will be handed out to elementary students, in hopes of making children more visible to drivers.

Elementary teachers at John Glenn School Corporation will hand out their reflectors.

"We live in a day and age where everyone's in a hurry, there are so many distractions," John Glenn Superintendent Christopher Winchell said.

Below are the selected schools and school corporations and how many reflectors they will receive:

Plymouth: 1,390

LaVille: 662

Triton: 482

Argos: 329

Bremen: 650

Knox: 697

Oregon Davis: 263

North Liberty: 529

Walkerton: 563

Eastern: 565

Riddle: 413

Columbia: 450

For more information, contact the John Glenn School Corporation at 574-586-3129.

