Back to School Style Drive gets Mishawaka students new clothes

Getting ready for the school year isn't just about notebooks and pencils; kids love planning their first day of school outfit, of course.

Now, you can help Mishawaka students shop for some new clothes.

The Mishawaka High School Alumni Association is partnering with the University Park Mall to host its Back to School Style Drive.

Through Sunday, donations of new clothing will be accepted at the school's pop-up shop in the mall.

"A lot of kids can't afford new clothing," an alumni association representative said. "They see all their friends in new school clothes. It kind of brings their self-esteem down some."

Organizers also say the drive is aimed toward students ages 13 through 18.

