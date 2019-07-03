Baby dies after found not breathing at SB day care; police, coroner investigate

Police and the St. Joseph County Coroner's Office are investigating after a baby died in South Bend Wednesday evening.

Police were called to a day care in the 500 block of South Illinois Street in response to calls of a 1-year-old not breathing around 5:29 p.m., dispatch confirmed.

The baby was transported from the west side to the hospital and pronounced dead there at about 6:12 p.m., the coroner's office reports.

This is a developing story.


