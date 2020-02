Baby Harrison, welcome to the world!

And oh boy, did this baby boy make an entrance for the ages.

Harrison was born at Grandview Hospital in Birmingham on 02/20/20 at 2:20 p.m. But that’s not all - He was 20 inches long.

He is mom and dad’s lucky number three. He is his great-grandmother’s 15th!

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.