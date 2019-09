A baby was born in South Bend at 7:19 p.m. on Thursday at Memorial Hospital.

Put more poetically, little Lyanna was born at 1919 on 9/19 at 19 inches long and 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

"At first it was a joke between the nurses, my husband and the doctors, but the closer we got to the actual delivery, we realized it might just happen," said Mayra Garcia-O'Connor, the newborn's mother.

Lyanna is the couple's second baby, and they said they could not be happier.