Babies reunite with their NICU nurses a few years after recovery

Babies reunited with their Neonatal Intensive Care nurses a few years after recovery.

Saint Joseph Hospital in Mishawaka celebrated baby graduates from the hospital’s intensive care unit by holding their Annual Family-Staff Reunion.

It all happened at Potawatomi Zoo Sunday afternoon.

There, NICU staff reconnected with more than 200 families and former patients.

Most importantly though, it was to celebrate the milestones the babies have achieved.

Little Antonio Terranova, now two, spent the first 21 days in the NICU.

He had trouble breathing and could not get off oxygen.

“How much strength it takes to be a child in the NICU and a parent of a NICU child, and the nurses were amazing in helping us get through it,” said Antonio’s mom, Jaclyn Terranova.

“The reunion is an awesome place to see how big he has gotten and how well the family is doing,” said NICU nurse, Kayla Dirst.

Saint Joseph Hospital in Mishawaka is one of the few level-three NICU’s in Northern Indiana.

