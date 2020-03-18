Victim from Western Avenue shooting dies, suspect arrested

The victim from Monday night's shooting in the 3100 block of Western Avenue died in the hospital Tuesday morning.

The victim is identified as 24-year-old Elijah Damelle Hereford.

After receiving enough information by witnesses, detectives developed a suspect in the investigation, 24-year-old Malik Kiwan Barnes, who's wanted on an outstanding federal warrant.

Barnes was arrested at an apartment in Elkhart, Indiana, and is currently booked into the St. Joseph County Jail.

He's facing a preliminary charge of Murder and a Firearm Sentencing Enhancement.

No formal charges have been filed at this time.

Hereford's autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

If you have any information on the case you're asked to call Metro Homicide at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.