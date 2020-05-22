Two local priests at same parish test positive for COVID-19

Two priests from the St. Vincent de Paul Church tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

That's according to a letter posted on their website.

The two priests are identified as Fr. Eloy, who is currently in the hospital but is recovering, and Fr. Matthew, who is making progress as well.

Fr. Dan, also a priest at St. Vincent de Paul Church, tested negative, but is currently in quarantine.

The church is reportedly cleaned regularly and thoroughly.

Stay with 16 News Now on this breaking story.