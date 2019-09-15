BREAKING: Police investigating after woman found shot in South Bend

An investigation is underway in St. Joseph County after a woman was found with a gunshot wound.

Police located her at Sample and Lincoln Way East, in South Bend, at 1:38 p.m.

They believed it's from a dispute that took place in the 1200 block of Farmcrest Circle, where a report of shots fired was sent to Mishawaka Police.

Authorities are currently searching for a suspect in connection to the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding what happened should contact Mishawaka Police, St. Joseph County Police or Crime Stoppers.

