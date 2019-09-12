BREAKING: One person killed in Elkhart County car crash

A 29-year-old woman is dead after a car crash this evening in Elkhart County.

It happened 7 miles west of Ligonier.

Authorities have identified her as Sharon Cuttriss, of Huntington, Indiana.

According to a crash report, Cuttriss was driving a 2012 Dodge Caravan and stopped at a stop sign on U.S. 33 at U.S. 6. She pulled into the westbound lane of U.S. 6 and was struck by a 1998 Freightliner. Authorities say she failed to yield the right of way to the other vehicle when she pulled into the westbound lane of U.S. 6.

Cuttriss did not survive from the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle is identified as 61-year-old Bryan Culp.

The crash remains under investigation.