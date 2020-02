Breaking news out of South Bend's east side, Saint Joe County coroner Mike McGann confirms one man is dead after a fire in the Prosper apartments, formerly Park Jefferson.

McGann says foul play is not involved, and that Metro Homicide was called to the scene as a precaution. Fire investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.

An autopsy will be scheduled for Sunday. We're told more information will be made available at that time.