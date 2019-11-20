BREAKING: One person dead from 3-vehicle crash in Elkhart County

A man is dead after a 3-vehicle crash took place Wednesday in Elkhart County.

It happened around 5:44 p.m. near U.S. 33 and County Road 146.

A 2007 Honda was heading north on U.S. 33 at the intersection of County Road 146. A 2012 Ford was in front of the Honda, when it stopped to wait and turn left on County Road 146.

The Honda struck the back end of the Ford, which pushed it into the southbound lane, where a 2001 Dodge pickup struck the passenger side of the Ford.

The driver of the Ford, 54-year-old Dave Hartzler of Millersburg, Indiana. was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries he received.

The driver of the Honda, 45-year-old Dzevad Sahbazovic, and the driver of the pickup, 59-year-old Brett Faulkner, were both treated at the scene.

No charges or citations has been issued.

The crash remains under investigation.