BREAKING: One person dead after wrong-way crash on I-80

One person is dead after a wrong-way crash, between a passenger car and a semi, took place on I-80 Monday evening.

It happened around 5 p.m. near the 40.6 mile marker.

A white 2000 Ford Ranger was heading west in the passing lane of eastbound I-80. A 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer, operated by Black Horse Carriers, was heading east in the passing lane.

The two vehicles collided head on.

The driver of the Ford Ranger, 57-year-old Richard D. Reese, of Laporte, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 28-year-old Ivan N. Dimitrovski, of Crown Point, wasn't injured.

The left lane was closed for 5 hours for investigation and cleanup.