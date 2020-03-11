BREAKING: Notre Dame suspends in-person classes until at least April 13th amid Coronavirus concerns

The University of Notre Dame announced today it will switch to virtual instruction from March 23rd to at least April 13 amid coronavirus concerns.

The statement from Reverend John Jenkins goes on to say there will be no classes in any format the week of March 15th, to allow faculty time to make the adjustment to on-line instruction.

In addition, all University-sponsored study abroad programs are being suspended, with our students and U.S.-based faculty and staff being returned home.

From Rev. Jenkins' statement:

"As spring break concludes, students are strongly encouraged to stay or return home rather than return to campus. Beginning at noon on Tuesday, March 17, the undergraduate residence halls will be open only to students who receive approval to remain on campus. For those who must be on campus, the University will remain open and provide essential services. Erin Hoffmann Harding, our Vice President for Student Affairs, will send an email soon with further details about available student services, student support and care, and housing.

"Although there are currently no reported cases of the coronavirus at Notre Dame, the probability that it will spread to our region is high. I have continued to monitor the quickly-evolving situation, and after a great deal of deliberation and consultation with experts, with all members of our community’s health and well-being in mind, I’ve decided that the University will take several steps to reduce the likelihood of transmission of the virus."

To read the full statement, click here.