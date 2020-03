Police responded to a report of a shooting that happened on the 300 block of Lafayette Blvd in South Bend Saturday morning.

The call came in just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit has been called in to investigate.

Several blocks have been blocked off.

