UPDATE: Man shot in stomach on SB's near northwest side in domestic dispute

Police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday evening on the near northwest side of South Bend.

South Bend Police Department spokesman Ken Garcia told NewsCenter 16 the shooting happened in a domestic dispute. A woman allegedly shot her boyfriend in the 800 block of Portage Avenue.

At 7:27 p.m., officers received a call about a male victim being shot in the stomach, dispatch confirmed.

A woman was detained at the scene after officers arrived in the area.

