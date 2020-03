A resurgent Joe Biden has continued his momentum with a win in Michigan’s Democratic primary, denying Bernie Sanders’ attempt to rekindle his presidential campaign in what will be a presidential battleground in November.

Tuesday's primary is the largest delegate prize in this week’s slate of contests, in what effectively is a two-man race after Biden’s big Super Tuesday wins winnowed the field. Michigan is part of the “blue wall” that flipped to Donald Trump in 2016.