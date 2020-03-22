BREAKING: Indiana announces seventh COVID-19 death

The Allen County Department of Health announced the first county death from COVID-19 Sunday, making it the state's 7th death.

The Allen County resident was an older adult who had been hospitalized as a COVID-19 patient and also had a history of chronic health issues, according to the health department.

“Our hearts go out to the family who lost their loved one today as a result of COVID-19,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan. “We continue to ask for the community’s help in adhering to guidance that will slow the spread of this virus so our hospitals can continue to provide their best care to patients suffering from COVID-19 as well as other serious conditions.”

No further information will be released about the patient or the case.