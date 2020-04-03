BREAKING: Elkhart Police investigating double shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two men are in the hospital Friday evening after a shooting in Elkhart.
Elkhart Police were called to the intersection of 6th and Marion streets in Elkhart for reports of a shooting.
Police found two victims on scene.
A 29-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
A 31-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Both were taken to Elkhart General Hospital.
No arrests have been made and police are still searching for a suspect.
