BREAKING: Ball State suspends in-person classes for rest of Spring semester

Ball State University announced on Wednesday that it is suspending all in-person classes starting March 16 until the rest of the Spring semester.

That's according to a statement on Ball State's website.

Instead, the university will have online courses and alternative learning options available for students.

It's also suspending all University-sponsored/funded events of 100 people or more from March 16 to April 30.

No decision has been made in regards to any changes made to commencement ceremonies.