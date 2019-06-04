Arrest made in connection to shooting near Expo Food Mart

South Bend Police have announced that they've arrested someone in connection to a shooting that took place Tuesday morning in the 2200 block of West Elwood.

Police arrested 29-year-old Shalana Murray Tuesday afternoon, according to a tweet from the South Bend Police Department.

The shooting took place at 12:10 a.m. near the Expo Food Mart. A man was shot in the hip and abdomen. He has since been released from the hospital.

