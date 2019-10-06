BREAKING: 4 killed in Kansas City bar shooting

Four people were killed and five wounded in an overnight shooting at a bar in Kansas City, Kansas. Kansas City Police confirmed nine total people were shot.

The shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Tequila KC Bar at 10th Street and Central Avenue.

The bar is approximately a 15 drive from Arrowhead Stadium, where the Colts play against the Chiefs Sunday night.

Police said the suspect or suspects entered the bar and started shooting.

Four people inside were killed, police said. Five others were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

The suspect is not in custody. No further information has been given on who police are searching for.