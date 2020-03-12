BREAKING: 10 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Michigan

The Michigan Department Health and Human Services announced this evening that 10 adults have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing it to 12 cases in the state.

The counties impacted by this are Ingham, Kent, Montcalm, Oakland, St. Clair and Washtenaw.

Clinical specimens were collected from the individuals and sent to the MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories, where they tested positive.

The cases include:

-An adult female from Ingham County with history of travel on a cruise.

-Two adult females from Kent County and one adult female, all with history of international travel.

-An adult female from Montcalm with history of international travel.

-Two adult males from Oakland County, one with no travel history and one with domestic travel.

-An adult male from St. Clair County with history of domestic travel.

-One adult female and one adult male from Washentaw County, where one has history of domestic travel and one with history of international travel.