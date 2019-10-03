BREAKING: Fuel tanker truck catches on fire after rollover in Kosciusko County

Fire crews were sent to a fuel tanker truck rollover, after it caught on fire Thursday evening.

It happened on County Road 800 West, in the area of County Road 400 North, according to a Facebook post from the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The fuel tank had ethanol fuel inside.

Fire officials say there's only minor injuries that have been reported.

As of now the area has been closed off until further notice.

Stick with 16 News Now on air and online as we continue to follow this Breaking Story.