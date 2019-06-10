BH mayor threatens Senior PGA; Whirlpool VP responds

Local business leaders are speaking out after the Benton Harbor's mayor posted a comment on Facebook regarding next year's Senior PGA Championship.

In the post, Mayor Marcus Muhammad says he could cancel the golf tournament if there's no support to keep Benton Harbor High School open.

Now, Whirlpool's vice president of communications issued a statement saying they can't comment on the mayor's statements, but they are looking forward to welcoming the world's best senior golfers, volunteers and community members.

A state plan was announced on May 24 to close the high school in 2020, leaving the students to be split up among eight surrounding high schools and a newly created charter school.

Benton Harbor is set to host the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in 2020, 2022 and 2024.

As for Benton Harbor Area Schools, a special meeting got started Monday at 6 p.m.

