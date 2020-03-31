Avoiding the grocery store during the pandemic by using online meal delivery services

Grocery shopping can be stressful during the pandemic, but there are some options out there that can make your life a little easier.

There are a host of different online meal delivery options available, which allow you to purchase all of your grocery needs without even stepping foot inside a store.

One of those options is eMeals. The meal planning service has been around for about a decade.

When you subscribe to eMeals, you automatically get a free two-week subscription.

You can then choose your meal plan and your weekly meals. A list is then sent to a store, and you can schedule a time for delivery or pick-up.

“This allows the whole shopping experience to be much more efficient and much more simpler,” said Scott Jones, head of content at eMeals. “And allows you to get all of those things that you would need since you’re preparing more meals at home now.”

Other meal delivery options include Hello Fresh, Blue Apron, Instacart and more.