Autopsy scheduled Friday for child shot, killed in South Bend

An autopsy for the young child who died after being shot is scheduled for Friday.

The shooting happened Thursday morning in the 600 block of Leland Avenue.

The child was taken to the hospital by a family member.

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide is investigating and conducting interviews.

An autopsy is scheduled in Fort Wayne.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed in connection with the investigation.

