Autopsy results consistent with murder-suicide in parents of SB murder victim

Results of autopsies performed on two people found dead Monday are consistent with the preliminary reports that the deaths were the result of a murder-suicide.

The two victims were the parents of 2018 South Bend murder victim Tysiona Crawford.

The autopsies were performed Wednesday on Doneisha Jones and Tyson Crawford, who were found dead at a home in the 2700 block of Hartzer Street in South Bend.

Tyson Crawford was shot in the upper torso twice, and Jones suffered a gunshot wound to the head consistent with being self-inflicted, appearing to confirm that Jones killed Crawford before turning the gun on herself.

The autopsy findings were released by the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit Thursday evening.

Seventeen-year-old Tysiona Crawford was killed in January 2018 by Rahim Brumfield. Brumfield was sentenced in June to 60 years in prison for Tysiona Crawford's murder.

