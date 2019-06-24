Autopsy complete, but investigation of 2-year-old Mishawaka boy's death continues

Authorities continue to investigate the death of a 2-year-old Mishawaka boy after he was found not breathing.

An autopsy was completed in Fort Wayne on Saturday for Westly Gill, according to the St. Joseph County Coroner's Office.

The results from the autopsy won't be in for several weeks, but right now, the death is being ruled a "sudden unexplained infant death."

On Friday, first responders were called to Westley's home to perform CPR after his father realized the boy had not awoken, but it was too late.