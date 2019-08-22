Authorities investigating high speed car crash in Kosciusko County

Authorities in Kosciusko County are currently investigating a high speed car crash.

Police say it all began when a driver refused to pulled over during a traffic stop.

It happened before 3 p.m. at the corner of State Road 13 and County Road 500 North, just south of North Webster. A Kosciusko County Sheriff's Deputy saw a blue 2011 Ford Fiesta, driven by 44-year-old Walter David Hawthorne, passing two cars at a high rate of speed in a no passing zone.

The deputy tried to perform a traffic stop, however, Hawthorne wouldn't stop.

Investigators say Hawthorne was approaching State Road 13, while going 100 mph, and went through a stoplight and struck a red 2013 Ram 2500, driven by 36-year-old Joshua Sheperd. Sheperd's vehicle then struck a silver 2005 Chevy Malibu, driven by 34-year-old Christopher Ousley.

Ousley's vehicle overturned and was trapped in his vehicle, after it collided with the Ram.

First responders from several department were called to the scene to provide aid.

Hawthorne, Ousley and a passenger of his, were all taken to a hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office Fatal Team.