Two men found dead on Valley Trail result of murder-suicide

Authorities Friday evening confirmed the two men found dead Thursday morning, in the 16000 block of Valley Trail, was the result of a murder-suicide.

According to the autopsies, Brent Gregory died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. His death has been ruled as a homicide. Meanwhile, preliminary findings for Kenneth Hunt showed he died of a single gunshot wound. His death has been ruled as a suicide.

Both men were 43-years-old.

Around 12:40 a.m. Thursday, St. Joseph County Police Department officers responded to the area on a report of an assault in progress.

Upon arrival, the officers discovered two men who were dead as a result of apparent gunshot wound injuries.

According to a tweet, police also found multiple firearms.

Investigators are not searching for any suspects, and no arrests have been made.

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

If you have any information, please contact the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit at (574) 235-3009 or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.