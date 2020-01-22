Author visits Elkhart for the Big Event and sees growth around the county

The Big Event was held at the Lerner Theatre Wednesday in Elkhart, and the talk was about the big changes in Elkhart County over the last four years.

Author of "For the Love of Cities" and city planner Peter Kageyama first spoke at the event four years ago, sparking the Vibrant Communities initiative, and he was back Wednesday to check out the progress.

"I think I planted a few seeds in the audience among some of the locals as well as among some of the leadership about the idea of emotionally engaging places, and it seems to have paid off very nicely here in your county,” Kageyama said. "I talk about love and emotional engagement with places, why it’s a good thing for people to fall in love with their cities."

The Vibrant Communities Plan is designed to make improvements around the county. The plan aims to help citizens fall in love with their city.

"As an outside eye, to me it is a dramatic change, because you come here and people have these ideas. You see some sketches on paper, and now to see buildings coming out of the ground, seeing new businesses starting up and the development that's been happening, that's very exciting,” Kageyama said.

So what stands out the most?

"The river district here in downtown,” he said. "There's development, there's that amazing aquatic center that's there, and downtown looks amazing, new businesses coming in."

And what about areas to improve?

"Driving through some of the south side, it’s like, OK, this is the area that needs some love and attention now as well. You want to make the entire community feel vibrant and interesting and exciting,” he said.

Kageyama added that the city should invest in what he calls "K-9 infrastructure."

"Dog parks are really amazing because they're social, they bring people together and have really great halo effects in the areas around them as well," he said.

And while taking in Elkhart, he says one thing is obvious about the people in the City with a Heart:

"It's very evident as an outside eye that people really do love this community."

