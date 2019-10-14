Author and Notre Dame alumna shares how university shaped career

Bestselling Christian fiction author and University of Notre Dame alumna Michele Dietz Chynoweth just released her fourth novel and returned to campus for a book signing.

Chynoweth says her time at the university inspired her writing and has played a significant role in her life.

"I graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1983," she said. "It's been an intricate part of my life, being born and raised Catholic, to go to Catholic university."

Like many college freshman, Chynoweth arrived to campus with big dreams, ready to embrace the college experience.

"When I was a student, it was all about the parties, tailgating and a little bit of studying," she said. "Today, I look back and see it was all steps. I was so blessed to go here, because it was that journey that got me where I am today."

While she's always enjoyed writing, Chynoweth never considered writing a novel. But it was her faith that gave her the courage to put pen to paper.

"My faith has played a part in what I do, which is I'm the author of several Christian suspense novels that reimagine Bible stories," Chynoweth said. "My Catholic faith and Notre Dame have played a huge role in that."

She returned to campus for a book signing for her latest novel, "The Jealous Son." It was a full-circle moment for the Notre Dame grad.

"I couldn't ask for more from Notre Dame, the Notre Dame family," Chynoweth said.

To learn more about her novels, check out Chynoweth's website.

