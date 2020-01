Attorney: Toddler's brain injury from foul ball is permanent

The attorney for a 2-year-old girl struck by a foul ball during a Houston Astros game at Minute Maid Park continues to receive anti-seizure medication seven months after suffering a brain injury that could leave her at risk of seizures for life.

Richard Mithoff told the Houston Chronicle that the child's brain injury is permanent and has left effects similar to those of a stroke.

Doctors so far haven't determine'd if the child has cognitive deficits because of the skull fracture and brain injury resulting from the May 29 line drive to the back of her head.

