Attorney General William Barr is scheduled to speak at Notre Dame on Friday.

The Notre Dame Law School and the de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture are co-sponsoring the private event, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the law school.

Barr is expected to speak about religious freedom.

A flyer circulating online claims the event is "come one, come all," but the university has confirmed that the speech will not be open to the public.