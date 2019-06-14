Attendees enjoy Shortcakes on the Blacktop for good causes

In South Bend, you might have gotten to kick start your weekend by indulging a little. That's because the popular Shortcakes on the Blacktop fundraiser was going on Friday.

Folks lined up to grab one of the delicious strawberry shortcakes, topped with whipped cream and ice cream, for $5.

The fundraiser is in its 27th year, with money going to A Rosie Place, St. Margaret's House and the Daughters of the King Shoe Tree Project.

"It's a great feeling," event co-chair Steven Mast said. "Cathedral of St. James is kind of known for our Shortcakes on the Blacktop. And we love that people love our shortcakes, we love that they come out and support us. We love that they are fellowshipping and meeting all kinds of people while they are enjoying a great treat."

Organizers said they baked more than 3,000 shortcakes, totaling 195 pounds of flour.

