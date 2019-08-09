Attendant on flight to South Bend charged with public intoxication

A flight attendant aboard a flight from Chicago to South Bend has been charged with public intoxication.

Prosecutors charged Julianne March, 49, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, after she was arrested on Aug. 2. She was released from the St. Joseph County Jail Aug. 3.

A passenger on a United Express flight sent the South Bend Tribune a video of the seemingly impaired attendant.

Aaron Scherb, tweeted about his experiences to United Airlines.

“Hey @united, our flight attendant appears to be quite drunk on this from ORD to SBN,” Scherb said.

“She is slurring her speech (she couldn’t make it through the security announcement), couldn’t walk straight/was bumping into everyone in the aisle, and kept dropping things.”

March is due back in court for a hearing Aug. 29 at 8 a.m.

