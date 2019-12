An attempted kidnapping was reported Thursday evening in the 2600 block of S. Nappanee St. in Elkhart.

Police are looking for the driver of a late 90s GMC Safari van. He's believed to be 60-70 years old with a gray beard and pock marks on his face.

If you have any information, please contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070, Det. Phillips #448 at 574-389-4728 or tips@elkhartpolice.org