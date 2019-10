One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle and two cars on South Bend's south side Tuesday night.

The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team has been activated to investigate.

Emergency responders were called to the corner of Miami Street and Dubail Avenue at 9:57 p.m., dispatch confirmed.

One male was transported to the hospital.

