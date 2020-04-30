Ask the Dr: what is remdesivir and how does it work?

Scientists are examining dozens of drugs as possible treatments for coronavirus, but one is showing promise right now.

Remdesivir is an antiviral drug that targets replication mechanisms in viruses to stop them reproducing. A California-based biotechnology company initially developed it to treat Ebola, but it was never approved by regulators.

Dr. Bob Cassady of the South Bend Clinic says its success in the clinical trial is good news, but we need to be patient.

Dr. Cassady says, "It's important to remember that science really isn't being done in its normal process, typically it goes through a really stringent review process before we share results and things are being accelerated, so we still need to wait for the full layout to understand how we can use it."

