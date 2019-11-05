Ask the Doctor with Rob Riley: flu season

Dr. Rob Riley stopped by 16 News Now at noon to answer your weekly medical questions on November 5th.

QUESTION 1: "Is it safe to take medications like ibuprofen on a temporary basis if you’re prescribed a blood thinner?"

Generally, the answer is no. Clots in the body are basically formed when certain proteins go through chemical reactions while things called platelets in the blood start to stick together at the site of the clot. Blood thinners like Coumadin and Xarelto interfere with clotting by acting on those proteins, while medications like ibuprofen and the other anti-inflammatory medications get in the way of those platelets sticking together. So if you take both of these medications together, you’re hitting the clotting machine in two different directions and you can significantly increase the risk of bleeding complications. These might include serious stomach and intestinal bleeding, or even bleeding into the brain. So generally people who have a reason to take blood thinners are advised to avoid drugs like ibuprofen.

QUESTION 2: "We haven’t gotten our flu shots yet. I’ve heard the shot doesn’t cover the flu strain that’s showing up in our community. Should we even bother?"

Yes, you should bother. First, it’s too soon to know what kind of match we’ll have this season between the vaccine and the strains in the community. Influenza activity remains at a very low level and the CDC reports it’s too soon to know if flu season is likely to be early or late, severe or mild, and which strains are likely to hit this year. And while we always encourage people to get their flu shots in October, it’s certainly not too late. It takes about two weeks for the vaccine to reach its full effectiveness, and flu season doesn’t typically peak around here until sometime in January. Even in years when the vaccine match isn’t as good as we’ve hoped, the vaccine offers considerable protection—both to individuals and to the community as a whole. So if you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, I strongly urge you to do so. It’s not too late.

QUESTION 3: "How does the time change affect people this time of year?"

There’s not a lot of science to help us answer this question, but there is a little. There’s some evidence to suggest losing that extra hour of afternoon daylight may trigger depression in those prone to what’s called Seasonal Affective Disorder which is the light-sensitive type of depression. An Australian study suggested a possible small bump in the suicide rate in men this time of year, too. On the other hand, there are studies showing a slight decrease in the rate of heart attacks on the Monday following the time change, and a Canadian study showed a slight decrease in car crashes. But while we may get some benefit from that extra hour of sleep this time of year, those benefits may be offset in the spring when we have to give that hour of sleep back again.