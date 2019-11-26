Ask the Doctor with Rob Riley - Nov. 26

Dr. Rob Riley stopped by 16 News Now at noon to answer your weekly medical questions on November 26th.

QUESTION 1: "What do you recommend for hidradenitis suppurativa?"

Hidradenitis suppurativa is a condition where people are prone to repeated skin infections, most commonly in the underarm areas, but it can involve other areas as well. These infections are painful and sometimes require a doctor drain out the infection.

There are lots of treatments but unfortunately no cures. People with this condition who smoke or are obese tend to have more infections, so there are some self-care things which help. Applying special cleansers like chlorhexidine and some peeling agents has helped some people. Some of the newer immune agents have shown some promise, too.

Ultimately, the scarring caused by repeated infections makes it harder for the body to heal infections in the area involved, so a vicious cycle can start where the best option becomes surgery to remove all of the skin and deeper tissues in that area. This is really a tough problem for those with severe disease.

QUESTION 2: "Are probiotics an effective method of combating acid reflux?"

The term “probiotics” refers to bacteria that are actually good for us. Our intestines contain bacteria that help with digestion and help to keep out some of the bacteria which can make us sick. Probiotics are present in some foods, like cultured yogurt, or can be taken as a separate supplement.

The science on this is still evolving as many of the studies are small and have some mixed results. But it looks like probiotics may be helpful for some people with inflammatory bowel diseases like ulcerative colitis, for some people with chronic constipation, and for children and adults with diarrhea from infections. Unfortunately, at this point we don’t have good evidence to show benefit of probiotics for treating people with acid reflux.

QUESTION 3: Any tips for healthy eating at Thanksgiving?

Actually, the traditional Thanksgiving meal can be quite healthy. Turkey is a good source of protein and some vitamins. Squash and pumpkin are good sources of fiber and antioxidants. Throw in some whole grain bread and some fruit and you really have a nutritious meal.

The problem for many of us is portion size. We just eat way too much of everything. And sometimes the balance shifts more toward the dessert table and cakes, pies, and cookies can be quite high in calories and lack much nutritional benefit. So focus on the healthy foods, keep your portion size reasonable, and enjoy a great holiday with family and friends without guilt.