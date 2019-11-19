Ask the Doctor with Rob Riley - Nov. 19

Dr. Rob Riley stopped by 16 News Now at noon to answer your weekly medical questions on November 19th.

Question 1: "I have tinea versicolor and I literally use Head and Shoulders like a body wash. Do you have any other suggestions?"

Tinea versicolor is a term a lot of people might not recognize but it’s actually a fairly common condition. It’s a rash we find most commonly on the back and chest that’s caused by a certain kind of yeast or fungus. Most people don’t have any symptoms at all, though it can be a little bit itchy for some.

Over the counter products like Head and Shoulders and Selsun Blue contain an ingredient called selenium sulfide which is pretty effective in eliminating the fungus, but it doesn’t work for everyone. When that’s the case, doctors can prescribe a variety of creams, lotions, and shampoos which contain various anti-fungal medications. These medications can be taken in pill form, too.

The cure rate is pretty high but some people may need to be treated again from time to time. For those with frequent recurrences, the medications can be used periodically for prevention. So there are options and you can discuss those with your doctor.

Question 2: "How accurate are DNA tests like 23 and Me and Ancestry/DNA?"

The answer seems to be--pretty accurate. The basic use of these services is to use DNA patterns to trace one’s heritage back to locations in say, Europe, Asia, or Africa.

As more and more people have used these services, the databases have gotten larger and the services have become increasingly precise in locating family origins. Some services offer information regarding potential medical risks, too. These also seem to be accurate as the services had to go through a process of FDA approval to offer this information.

It’s important to realize the limits of this information, though. If a test suggests a higher than average genetic risk for a condition like Parkinsons Disease or dementia, that doesn’t mean the person will get the condition, and a lower than average risk doesn’t guarantee the person won’t.

Question 3: "What helps to reduce nodules on a thyroid that are benign?"

Bumps in the thyroid gland are pretty common and fortunately most of them aren’t cancers. But some will make too much thyroid hormone and that’s a problem.

In those cases, the nodules can be removed by a surgeon or they can be destroyed using special radioactive chemicals which concentrate in those nodules. But if the nodule isn’t cancerous and doesn’t produce too much hormone, nothing really needs to be done.

Typically, the nodules are monitored over time for any worrisome changes using ultrasound. If the nodules are large and pushing on other structures in the neck or if the person just doesn’t like the way their neck looks, thyroid nodules can be removed by a surgeon.