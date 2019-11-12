Ask the Doctor with Rob Riley - Nov. 12

Dr. Rob Riley stopped by 16 News Now at noon to answer your weekly medical questions on November 12th.

Question 1: "Do you know anything about Cramp-Fasciculation Syndrome?"

I have to admit I’d not heard of this condition before our viewer asked this question this morning. It turns out this is a rare condition where people experience an unusually high frequency of muscle cramps and twitches, most commonly involving the legs. The cause is thought to be overly active nerve cells which connect to those muscles. We don’t know why those nerves become over-excited but symptoms seem to get worse if the person is overly active.

Though these symptoms can be really annoying, the cramps and twitches don’t seem to cause any permanent damage to the muscles or to the nerves. And sometimes, the condition just gets better on its own. When it doesn’t, or if symptoms are severe, medications which have been traditionally used to treat people with seizures seem to be of help.

Question 2: "My teenager says her anti-anxiety drugs aren't working anymore, so she quit cold turkey. I'm concerned. What should she do?"

In general, it’s not a good idea to make dosing adjustments of any prescription medications without talking with your physician. Anti-anxiety medications in particular are often most safely stopped by tapering slowly over time rather than stopping all at once. Stopping some of these medications too quickly can sometimes result in rebound symptoms of anxiety or even more serious withdrawal symptoms like high blood pressure and confusion.

So with respect to our viewer’s question as to what to do next, the answer is to consult with her physician right away to determine the best course. This might involve restarting the medication temporarily and adjusting the dosage downward more slowly or perhaps changing to a different medication.

Question 3: "Is it bad to have surgery if you have one kidney?"

Not necessarily. We’re lucky as humans in that some functions in our bodies have extra capacity. In fact, one kidney is generally plenty to get the job done and people with one kidney tend to do quite well throughout life. Surgery is an extra stress on the body, though, so both your surgeon and your anesthesiologist will want to take note of the single kidney. Your surgeon may decide to use a different surgical approach to minimize risk to that kidney, and your anesthesiologist will want to make sure that you’re getting plenty of fluid before, during, and after the procedure. Your doctors may select medications that are least likely to have bad effects on the kidney as well.

But with these extra precautions in mind, pretty much any surgical procedure can be performed on a person with one kidney just as safely as on someone with two.