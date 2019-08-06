Ask the Doctor: involuntary limb movements, new moles and knot

Dr. Rob Riley joins us each week from the South Bend Clinic. Here are his responses from August 6th.

Sherry: What can be done for involuntary limb movements. I do not have restless legs. Mine actually kick all night and I am so tired.

There is a condition called periodic limb movements of sleep and our viewer is correct, it’s not the same thing as restless legs. Restless legs syndrome tends to occur when people are awake and they feel this urge to move their legs. Periodic limb movements are jerking movements which occur when people are sleeping and can be severe enough to interfere with sleep. Even though these are thought to be two separate conditions, the treatment is similar. Medications which have traditionally been used to treat Parkinsons disease seem to help both conditions. And some non-medication strategies which help people with restless legs may also be helpful for people with periodic limb movements, though this has not been extensively studied yet. This would include some simple things like getting enough iron in the diet and reducing caffeine intake.

Beth: Why am I seeing new moles appearing lately? What causes them?

Moles, or nevi as we call them, are benign areas of the skin with darker pigment than the surrounding areas. The main cause is thought to be genetic, though getting a lot of sun exposure as a child may increase the chances of forming more nevi later on. It’s common and normal to see new moles arise in kids and young adults—less common in older adults. There are other skin conditions which cause new dark growths to appear on the skin with age, so I’d advise our viewer to let her physician take a look to make sure these new growths are just moles and not something else.

Hanna: Why would someone feel like they have a knot on the back their knee?

Lots of things can cause bumps in the skin. One of the more common bumps we see behind the knee is called a popliteal cyst or what most people still call a Baker cyst. These bumps are caused by irritation of a sac at the back of the knee called a bursa. Sometimes these are attached to the knee joint itself and sometimes they remain separate. Nothing needs to be done for these if they’re not causing any symptoms. But sometimes they do hurt or become large enough to interfere with function and doctors can take a needle and pull the fluid out and inject a little bit of cortisone-like material in there to reduce the irritation. Occasionally, these will need to be surgically removed. The diagnosis can usually be made by physical exam alone, so I suggest our viewer get this checked out so her doctor can make a diagnosis and give her the best advice on treatment if it’s needed.