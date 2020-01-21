'Ask the Doctor' host Dr. Rob Riley retires after 26 years at WNDU

There’s a doctor’s appointment that WNDU viewers look forward to every week. It’s our "Ask the Doctor" segment with Dr. Rob Riley. Soon, the segment will be hosted by another doctor, because after 35 years of practicing medicine, Dr. Riley has decided to hang up his stethoscope and retire.

“It’s been great,” said Dr. Riley. “I feel very fortunate, honestly, that my career ended up looking very differently from when I was in medical school, but it's ended, honestly, so much better.”

Dr. Riley, 62, grew up in Madison, Wisconsin, and earned his degree in genetics at the University of California-Berkley. He graduated with a Doctorate of Medicine from the University of Wisconsin.

Eventually, the young doctor was drawn to Memorial Hospital here in South Bend. He became the director of Memorial’s Family Medicine Residency Program. Dr. Riley spent 25 years at Memorial Hospital and the past two years at the South Bend Clinic.

Broadcasting was a natural fit to this outgoing and jovial doctor. WNDU asked him to join us on radio and TV in 1994.

He was the doctor we called for our community’s concerns. He was the expert voice in our local medical stories. He often tackled illnesses that made headlines, explaining the risks for our families.

“The people here are trying to get the story right, and I’m pleased to have the chance to try to help them get it right,” said Riley.

The segments have changed through the years. From "Daily Dose with Dr. Rob Riley" to the long-running "Ask the Doctor" segment, Dr. Riley has worked through a number of media formats.

“It has evolved over time,” said Riley. “We used to get questions live call in, and then we got them by email, and now we get them on Facebook.”

On rare occasions, live callers would provide a curve ball by asking something inappropriate for air, but Dr. Riley remained professional.

“For the most part, I was pleasantly surprised that most of the calls we got were very reasonable people asking very reasonable questions, but when you're doing live call in, it didn't always go exactly as smoothly,” admitted Riley. “But we always managed to get through it.”

Although he’s hanging up his stethoscope, Dr. Riley will still be around. You’ll be able to find him in concert playing the trombone.

“I play in the LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra. That's my regular gig, if you will,” said Riley.

He also likes to travel and explore new areas. Dr. Riley and his wife Lee are avid hikers. They have two children; daughter Beth works for Purdue in Chicago, and their son, Rick, is in the Navy, stationed in Japan.

“We’re going to do some travelling as we have and do some hiking and all that is going to continue,” said Riley.

Now, he’ll have more time.

When asked what he’ll miss most about being a doctor in the community and on television, Riley was quick to answer.

“Oh, that's easy. It’s the people. It's been such a privilege to get to meet a lot of people now over a couple of decades here, all of whom have been wonderful to me.”

It’s been a wonderful career as a caregiver in our community.

“You really have the chance as a physician to make a difference in people's lives in a very important way for them, and that's been a very satisfying and rewarding part of my career as a physician,” said Riley.

“It's just been a privilege to do what I’ve gotten to do. It's been a lot of fun and I’ve learned a lot. It's been very fulfilling.”

As for his immediate retirement goals? Dr. Riley plans to take his own medical advice and take better care of himself. He wants to lose weight, get in shape and reduce his stress.

Our "Ask the Doctor" segments will continue on WNDU’s 16 News Now at Noon with Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic.