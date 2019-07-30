Ask the Doctor: Zoloft, shingles and hip surgery

Dr. Rob Riley joins us each week from the South Bend Clinic. Here are his responses from July 30rd.

Terrie: Is Zoloft good for anxiety, heart palpitations, and stress?

Zoloft is the brand name of the medication sertraline. It’s in a drug class called the SSRI’s along with Prozac and several others. These medications were originally created for the treatment of depression and they’ve been effective in helping many people with that diagnosis. But as sort of a happy accident, it’s been discovered since that these medicines help some people with other issues related to the brain such as anxiety, panic attacks, eating disorders, and obsessive compulsive disorder. These medications work on the nerve cells of the brain to help to restore the normal balance of the chemicals brain cells use to talk to each other. So yes, this is a reasonable medication to consider, together with psychotherapy, for people with symptoms of anxiety disorders.

Nicole: If you have had shingles, can you still get the shot to prevent future outbreaks?

Yes you can. In fact, it’s recommended. Unlike some viral infections, having shingles once doesn’t make you immune from getting it again. The newer vaccine for shingles is called Shingrix and it’s about 97% effective in preventing shingles in people over 50 years old. It’s given in two injections, 2-6 months apart. There are some issues with this vaccine, however. First, the manufacturer has had a hard time keeping up with the demand, so many pharmacies are out of stock and are keeping waiting lists for when shipments come in. Secondly, many people have significant reactions to this vaccine—either a really sore arm at the injection site or a flu-like illness that can last a couple of days. These are temporary problems which resolve on their own and are not a reason not to get this vaccine, but they may be a reason for people to select the best time to get it to minimize the chance of side-effects interfering with important life events.

Linda: Do you recommend outpatient hip surgery?

In general, for any procedure, the best site for recovery needs to be individualized and be a decision reached by the surgeon working together with the patient and maybe the patient’s family. The type of procedure being performed as well as any individual risk factors for complications need to come into play. But in general, the trend has been to try to keep people out of hospitals as much as possible and get them home as soon as it’s felt to be safe after procedures. Hospitals do an excellent job of caring for patients, but they’re very expensive and the risk of serious infections is higher. So, depending on just what type of hip surgery is being done and what the health status is of the patient, going home the same as surgery may be the best option for some.