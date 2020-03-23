Ask the Doctor: Testing positive for coronavirus without symptoms

One of the most alarming facts about the coronavirus is that you can test positive for it without showing symptoms.

According to the CDC, the incubation period is somewhere between two to 14 days after exposure.

Dr. Bob Cassady of the South Bend Clinic says the “incubation period” means the time between catching the virus and beginning to have symptoms of the disease. Most estimates of the incubation period for COVID-19 range from 1-14 days, most commonly around five days.

As Dr. Cassady says, these estimates will be updated as more data become available.

