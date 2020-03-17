Ask the Doctor: Dealing with coronavirus anxiety; telemedicine

The coronavirus is disrupting life as we know it.

Events are getting canceled, schools are closing and a growing number of businesses are asking employees to work remotely.

If you are feeling an increase in stress and anxiety, you're not alone.

Our Lauren Moss spoke with Dr. Bob Cassady of the South Bend Clinic about ways to help manage your mental health during the coronavirus outbreak.

They also talked about telemedicine, which allows patients to get medical advice without ever stepping foot into a doctor's office.

Click on the attached videos to watch both of those conversations.

