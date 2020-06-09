Ask Dr. Bob: confusion surrounding asymptomatic spread of coronavirus

​The World Health Organization is clarifying comments about how often people can spread the coronavirus when they don't have symptoms.

On Monday, a WHO official suggested asymptomatic people only rarely spread coronavirus. The comments contradict guidance from the CDC which has said about a third of coronavirus infections may be asymptomatic. The CDC also estimates that 40% of transmission is occurring before people people feel sick, meaning they are presymptomatic.

So, what should we believe? Dr. Bob Cassady says this is a complicated question since there are many unknowns about coronavirus.

He recommends people still follow CDC guidelines of wearing masks in public and practice physical distancing. Watch his full interview here: